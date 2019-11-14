Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a plumber who had been buried alive in a trench in north Houston has been recovered, the medical examiner's office confirms.

The recovery effort ended overnight.

The plumber was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center along the North Freeway at Parker.

According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the man was trapped in a trench measuring about 5 feet by 6 feet, when dirt fell in on him.

Nearby residents say they heard the man yell, "Help me, help me," after the collapse.

HFD Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison says the man's coworker tried to use a backhoe to dig him out, but then the equipment partially fell into the trench.



OSHA representatives were called to the scene to investigate.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Related topics:
houstontrench collapseaccidentworkplace
