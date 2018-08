Emergency crews are working to free a person from a pickup truck involved in a violent crash with an 18-wheeler.This is happening on Crosby Lynchburg Road near Floyd, south of Crosby.The front of the truck is smashed in and looks unrecognizable. The vehicle's roof is gone. There is heavy damage to the back of the big rig.Debris is scattered on the road. The collision has Crosby Lynchburg shut down. It's expected to be closed for some time.Life Flight can be seen standing by in the area.There's no word on injuries.