Crews worked overnight to clean up gas leak at Kinder Morgan

Crews worked overnight to stop a gas leak near the Montgomery County-Liberty County line Friday morning.Around 12 a.m., four high-pressure gas valves released gas into the air at the Kinder Morgan facility.Officials say it took about 30 minutes for plant officials to turn off the valves. It's not clear what caused the valves to start leaking.Highway 105 near Fostoria was closed for one hour, but no evacuations were prompted.