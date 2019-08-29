Search underway for missing 81-year-old woman in Montgomery County

A search is underway to find a missing elderly woman in Montgomery County.

Rose Loe, 81, was last seen Thursday around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Hidden Forest and FM 149 North, according to a tweet by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Rose was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and was possibly carrying a tan purse. She is believed to be walking on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

