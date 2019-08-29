Search underway for missing 81-year-old woman in Montgomery County

@mctxsheriff, law enforcement partners, and search and rescue are on scene for a missing elderly female, Rose Loe in the area of Hidden Forest and FM 149 North. Rose is an 81 YOA, white female and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans, possibly carrying a tan purse. pic.twitter.com/1ItZkZzuqI — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 29, 2019

