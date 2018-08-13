VIDEO: 27 people rescued after getting caught in dangerous Texas floodwaters

At least 27 people have been rescued from the dangerous high floodwaters in Uvalde County.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews in Uvalde County west of San Antonio rescued 27 people from dangerously high floodwaters.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook showing helicopters rescuing people from cars surrounded by floodwater in Chalk Bluff Park along the Nueces River.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio says some parts of Uvalde County saw up to nine inches of rain Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the 27 people who were rescued were receiving medical attention, but fortunately, there were no major injuries.
