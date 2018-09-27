EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4344112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The search contiunes for a missing 6-year-old boy from Gastonia, who was last seen Saturday afternoon

Search crews have discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch, according to the Gastonia Police Department.Maddox disappeared on Saturday after going to a North Carolina park with his father and another adult.The father told police that the boy ran off and when they started running after him, they lost sight of him.Maddox's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement.Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner's office.A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m.