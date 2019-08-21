Crenshaw Elementary school currently on lockout while deputies search for carjacking suspect

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Crenshaw Elementary School is currently on lockout as a safety precaution while deputies search a nearby area.

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constables are searching for a suspect who ran from deputies on Pecan Street near Bear Bayou Drive.

According to a message on the school's website, Crenshaw Elementary school is on lockout status, meaning no one is allowed in or out. School officials say students and staff members are safe.
