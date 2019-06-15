Credit card skimmers found on pumps at NW Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "The skimmers are even smaller, they keep outsmarting us."

Ana Salas, manager of the gas station on W. 43th and Rosslyn Road says she scans the pumps at her store every morning using a special app.

However, she said she's always two steps ahead of the crooks and she's doing everything she can to protect her customers.

"As soon as we detect something odd, we right away tape it up, close it up and call police to come out and check it," Salas said.

That's exactly what happened on Thursday.

She happened to be in the store after hours, around 1 a.m., when she saw something odd.

"My pumps are turned off so there is no reason no one should be at my pumps at night, thinking they are pumping gas," she said.

Surveillance video shows two men in a black car pull up to one of the pumps and linger around for quite some time.

Salas said later Thursday morning she found the skimmers and believes these men may have had something to do with it.

She's now handing over this video to police.

"Even I myself have been scammed," she said.

Knowing very well how it feels to be a victim, Salas will continue to scan the pumps and encourage people to pay inside.

"I know it's an inconvenience in this modern world, but that's what we are up against with these criminals," Salas said.

If you do become a victim, you are encouraged to call your local police department and report it to law enforcement.

