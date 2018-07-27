Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Several credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies want you to be on the lookout after credit card skimmers were discovered at multiple gas stations.

The devices were found at stations along West Little York on the northwest side.

One was found last week and two were discovered Thursday.

The best way to keep your money safe is to go to the pump closest to the storefront. Check the security tape for any tears and always save your receipt after filling up.

SEE ALSO: Police show you exactly how to spot hidden ATM skimmers

EMBED More News Videos

Freeport police warn about ATM skimmers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
skimminggas stationmoneyharris county sheriffs officecredit cardsatmHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Quadriplegic man's van taken from his NE Houston complex
HCC trustee plagiarized parts of dissertation: board
Suspect still on the run 2 months after child was shot
Families want memories of 2 Atascocita teens to live on
Man found guilty of capital murder in 'honor killings'
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Show More
'Wall of flames:' Fatal wildfire rips through California towns
Sex offender accused of grabbing woman near trail and assaulting her
Clear blue water is back along Galveston Island beaches
Father says son "murdered in cold blood" by police
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
More News