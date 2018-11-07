Credit Card skimmer found glued to gas pump in Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn what to look for to avoid the devices that want to steal your personal information (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after recently discovering a skimmer at a gas station in Katy.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies says the skimmer was found carefully glued over an ATM card reader in the 1500 block of north Westgreen.

RELATED: How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft

Deputies told Eyewitness News that the suspect also installed a tiny camera above the keypad to capture the PIN numbers of customers.

Authorities were alerted after the station operator noticed the skimmer on one of the gas pumps.

Deputies are working to determine who installed the skimmer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
skimmingatmcredit cardsKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
Conroe ISD bus driver arrested for child pornography
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
CNN reporter, woman struggle for mic at Trump newser
Jury deliberating sentence in Terry Thompson murder trial
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman sentenced to 10 years
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Robbers threaten woman and young girl during violent holdup
Show More
Deadly shooting in Baytown linked to 2 other shootings
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
Ed Emmett blames straight-ticket voting for loss
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
Who is newly-elected Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo?
More News