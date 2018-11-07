Credit Card skimmer found glued to gas pump in Katy

Deputies are investigating after recently discovering a skimmer at a gas station in Katy.Harris County Precinct 5 deputies says the skimmer was found carefully glued over an ATM card reader in the 1500 block of north Westgreen.Deputies told Eyewitness News that the suspect also installed a tiny camera above the keypad to capture the PIN numbers of customers.Authorities were alerted after the station operator noticed the skimmer on one of the gas pumps.Deputies are working to determine who installed the skimmer.