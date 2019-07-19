Credit card skimmer found at two separate pumps at Fort Bend Co. gas station

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture is asking consumers to be diligent after an inspector found two credit card skimmers at two different pumps at a Fort Bend County gas station.

The state issued an alert Thursday. The skimmers were found at the Chevron located at 20710 FM 1093.

Fort Bend County Sheriff deputies have since removed and seized the devices.

If you think you've been skimmed, call 1-800-TELL-TDA. TDA will send an inspector to check it out.

