Husband, wife, 3 children dead in apparent murder-suicide

VANCEBORO, North Carolina -- Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man, woman and three children were found dead inside a North Carolina home Friday afternoon.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WITN that he is awaiting autopsy results to provide further details, but at this time, he believes the deaths were part of a murder-suicide.

Hughes told WCTI Michael Jay Ireland, his wife April and three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4, were among the deceased found inside.

ABC11 learned that Ireland was set to bury his own step-father after he passed away from cancer.

Further details will be released Monday when autopsies are completed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinachildrenmurderwoman killedchild killedu.s. & worldman killedinvestigationmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News