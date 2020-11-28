Driver killed in night of crashes on slick roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in overnight crashes on slick roads as rain drenched the Houston area.Around 2:15 a.m., a driver lost control on FM 1960 near Lake Houston and slammed into an utility pole. The car caught fire and the driver inside died.Someone driving by on Atascocita Shores noticed the power pole bent sideways and called 911.Police have not identified the driver yet.In another crash, a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway to the feeder at Monroe. The crash cleared and the freeway reopened shortly after 6 a.m.There was no word on injuries.While the threat of severe weather is over for Houston, plenty more rain is on the way.It's recommended drivers stay off the road if they can.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.