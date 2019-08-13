hit and run

Crash victim captures hit-and-run suspect on GoPro camera

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One full day after a hit-and-run, Jose Yerba is counting his blessings in spite of how he feels.

"This morning I did feel a little banged up," he said.

On Sunday, just before nine in the morning, he was headed southbound on Highway 6 when he noticed an SUV on the turn right only lane inching closer towards his vehicle.

"I saw him coming into me, so I swerved left thinking I was going to avoid him," he continued.

Instead, the driver slammed straight into Yerba's vehicle and never stopped.

"It could have been worse," he said. "My children could have been with me, somebody could have gotten hurt and that was not the case."

He reviewed his GoPro and realized he caught a glimpse of the driver, so he and his wife posted images of him on social media hoping to find the person responsible.

"Any crime you commit you have to pay for it," he said.

Yerba doesn't normally record as he drives, but as a new student pilot, he turns on his GoPro on the way to school just to make sure it's working.

"Luckily I was recording," he said. "Unfortunately, we did not get a license plate."

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is now investigating and Yerba hopes someone recognizes the person behind the wheel.

