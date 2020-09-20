Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two rideshare passengers died Saturday night when the car they were riding in was struck by a car being chased by deputies.

It happened in northeast Houston on Jensen near Parker around 11:30 p.m.

It began when Harris County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car for running a red light when the driver took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The driver hit the rideshare car that was making a left turn onto Parker from Jensen, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The impact of the crash severed the rideshare car.

Both passengers in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

The rideshare driver and the chase suspect survived the crash.

Parts of the cars were scattered over a wide area of the road hours later.

It wasn't clear which rideshare company the passengers used. The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

Felony murder charges against the chase suspect are possible, authorities said.

