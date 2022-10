Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say

At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police made several arrests Tuesday morning in a suspected human trafficking case along the North Beltway and Aldine Westfield.

It all started at about 4 a.m. when officers said they tried to stop a truck, but the driver led them on a chase before crashing near Aldine Westfield.

Five others, believed to be illegal immigrants, were arrested as well.