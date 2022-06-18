2 actors killed in Mexico when Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Two actors on the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix describes "The Chosen One" this way: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic fatalitiesmexicoactornetflixu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SWAT stand-off in SE Houston after officer shot in leg, police say
Barbershop provides homeless men haircuts in honor of Father's Day
Another small chance for a stray storm today
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
CDC advisers recommend COVID shots for kids under 5
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
How to prepare for a possible recession
Show More
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
SW Freeway re-opens near Bellaire Blvd after fatal crash
1 man shot during argument in southeast Houston, police say
Cornyn gets booed by crowd in Houston at the TX Republican Convention
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
More TOP STORIES News