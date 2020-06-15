Police investigating major 3-vehicle crash on Galveston Causeway Bridge

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of the Galveston Causeway Bridge are closed as police investigate a major three-vehicle crash.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Drivers were forced to squeeze by on the left hand shoulder.ABC13 has not received official reports of any injuries.It's unclear when the lanes will open back up, but drivers are urged to take precaution.