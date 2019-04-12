Crash involving 3 big rigs causes major backups in Fort Bend County

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving three 18-wheelers in Fort Bend County.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

The sheriff's office sent an alert on Twitter writing that U.S. 59 southbound at Grunwald had been shut down due to the crash.

SkyEye video over the road showed a major backup of traffic in the area.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is working to find out what may have caused the crash and if anyone may be injured.

Related topics:
fort bend countytraffictraffic accident
