Glass and debris litter ground outside H&R Block after driver crashes into building, video shows

Video shows windows on two sides of the tax preparation company had been taken out during the crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver smashed into an H &R Block in the Spring Branch area late Thursday night, Houston police said.

Video shows windows on two sides of the building taken out during the crash.

Officers said that when they arrived at the strip center at about 11 p.m. on Hammerly near Blalock, they found a dark-colored sedan had crashed through the store front of the tax preparation company.

Pieces of glass and other debris littered the ground, video shows.

The business was closed, and no one was hurt.

As for the driver, she was detained on suspicion of DWI, police said.