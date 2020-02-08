Moments leading up to fatal crash that killed 3 caught on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2651024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Widower, Ricardo Escobar Sr. is grieving after his wife, 3-month-old son, and mother-in-law were killed in a fiery DWI crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday afternoon, friends and family members gathered at the site of the fiery crash that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and infant child.While placing flowers and balloons at the intersection of Antoine and Beltway 8, an outpour of emotions could be felt throughout the area, causing some drivers to stop and offer condolences.Family members identified the victims of the crash as Piedad Soriano, her daughter Diana Escobar, and Diana's 3-month-old son Ricardo Escobar Jr.Yessenia Aguilar, Diana's cousin, stood crying. The two were supposed to meet on Sunday to catch up."I still cry, hoping that she'll call me and say this is a big misunderstanding," said Aguilar.Surveillance video obtained from the convenience store shows the SUV driven by Gregory Smith, 30, blow through a red light into a busy intersection.Smith's car strikes the victim's van, throwing it into a the median where it burst into flames. People from the nearby strip center and gas station ran toward the crash."He knew better," Aguilar said. "He's a 30-year-old man. He should know that getting behind the wheel after you've been smoking or drinking or whatever it was, that's not right."Smith has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.