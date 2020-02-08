Society

Moments leading up to fatal crash that killed 3 caught on video

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday afternoon, friends and family members gathered at the site of the fiery crash that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and infant child.

While placing flowers and balloons at the intersection of Antoine and Beltway 8, an outpour of emotions could be felt throughout the area, causing some drivers to stop and offer condolences.

Family members identified the victims of the crash as Piedad Soriano, her daughter Diana Escobar, and Diana's 3-month-old son Ricardo Escobar Jr.

RELATED: Victims identified in fiery DWI crash that killed grandmother, mom, and infant
EMBED More News Videos

Widower, Ricardo Escobar Sr. is grieving after his wife, 3-month-old son, and mother-in-law were killed in a fiery DWI crash.



Yessenia Aguilar, Diana's cousin, stood crying. The two were supposed to meet on Sunday to catch up.

"I still cry, hoping that she'll call me and say this is a big misunderstanding," said Aguilar.

Surveillance video obtained from the convenience store shows the SUV driven by Gregory Smith, 30, blow through a red light into a busy intersection.

Smith's car strikes the victim's van, throwing it into a the median where it burst into flames. People from the nearby strip center and gas station ran toward the crash.

"He knew better," Aguilar said. "He's a 30-year-old man. He should know that getting behind the wheel after you've been smoking or drinking or whatever it was, that's not right."

Smith has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncar crashfatal crashcar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News