Family of victims injured in alleged street-racing incident speak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the three crash victims injured in last week's fiery wreck on the North Freeway has a message for the street racers accused of causing the accident.

"I just hope they look at it from our perspective. What if it was their family? Their brothers? They'd be mad also," said relative Jose Salgado.

It was his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the white truck driving on the North freeway when they attempted to avoid speeding street racers. Their car ended up flipping off of the freeway and landed upside down.

"When I seen the pictures and videos, my heart sunk," said Salgado.

His nephew, thankfully, walked away unscarred. But, the child's mom and dad are still in the hospital.

"It's a miracle they survived."

Salgado says his brother was released from the hospital but had to go back due to more complications from the accident.

He hopes their story will make others think twice before street racing.

"I don't know how it can be corrected, or even avoided because there's people that are just ignorant that are still gonna do it."

The family has created a GofundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

