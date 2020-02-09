Grandfather killed, firefighter critically injured in Fort Bend Co. crash

Major Crash: FM 361 / FM 1994. One fatality and AirMed also en route. Roadways will be closed for an extended period. Use an alternate route.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 8, 2020
1550 pic.twitter.com/lnOWOiX5le
The grandfather was driving his two grandchildren, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Fairchild VFD's Facebook page, Seth Farquhar was off-duty at the time of the accident.
Farquhar is said to have sustained significant injuries, breaking his arm and leg along with significant internal bleeding from major vein damage.
After surgery, he was listed in critical condition.
Roads in the area have been reopened.
