Truck plunges into Plum Creek as passengers escape

Houston police told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the victims were on Highway 225 when they swerved in order to avoid a minor accident. As they were swerving, they were hit by another driver who sent their Chevy off the road, rolling into Plum Creek.
SH-225 inbound just before I-610, accident has right lane and center lane blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 3, 2020
A police sergeant said the driver and passenger managed to jump out moments before the Chevy rolled into the creek.
CAR INTO PLUM CREEK but everyone is okay. See the 2 men talking/pointing to the police? It’s their car went into the creek. But they bailed before it hit water. No one else in the car. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Hqd6uFWyjf— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 3, 2020