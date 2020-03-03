Truck plunges into Plum Creek as passengers escape

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are expected to be okay after they managed to escape from their car as it was going into a creek.

Houston police told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the victims were on Highway 225 when they swerved in order to avoid a minor accident. As they were swerving, they were hit by another driver who sent their Chevy off the road, rolling into Plum Creek.



A police sergeant said the driver and passenger managed to jump out moments before the Chevy rolled into the creek.

