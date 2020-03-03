Truck plunges into Plum Creek as passengers escape

SH-225 inbound just before I-610, accident has right lane and center lane blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 3, 2020

CAR INTO PLUM CREEK but everyone is okay. See the 2 men talking/pointing to the police? It’s their car went into the creek. But they bailed before it hit water. No one else in the car. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Hqd6uFWyjf — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 3, 2020

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are expected to be okay after they managed to escape from their car as it was going into a creek.Houston police told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the victims were on Highway 225 when they swerved in order to avoid a minor accident. As they were swerving, they were hit by another driver who sent their Chevy off the road, rolling into Plum Creek.A police sergeant said the driver and passenger managed to jump out moments before the Chevy rolled into the creek.