Mustang crash after 'meet up' leads to dog's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It happened in seconds.The driver of a Ford Mustang lost control. A Cadillac Escalade slammed into the Mustang and sent both vehicles off the road. Incredibly nobody was hurt in the collision on the North Freeway feeder road near Holzworth.Bystanders, some of whom were recording on their phones, rushed to help. Another vehicle slammed on its brakes to avoid hitting any of them. Then, the video shows the witnesses pull the driver from his car. According to multiple social media accounts, this happened during a meet-up of like-minded car enthusiasts on Sunday night."When they do have them, usually we get calls from citizens and we go over there to do what we can to deter things like that from happening," said Harris County Precinct Four Lieutenant Vicente Medina.Medina also said deputies proactively work to minimize careless behavior behind the wheel. They have a substation less than a mile from the scene of the collision where Monday afternoon we spotted work crews laying the work for what looked like a traffic barrier."We try to do traffic initiatives to prevent those kinds of things," said Lt. Medina. "On Saturdays, a lot of times our special operations unit runs traffic enforcement throughout this area in particular."Deputies also confirm a dog in the Escalade jumped from the truck after the accident and was hit and killed in traffic on I-45.The driver of the Mustang was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.