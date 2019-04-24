CPS worker leads chase with 7-year-old in vehicle: Constable

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A CPS investigations supervisor has been placed on administrative leave after deputy constables said she was caught evading arrest with her 7-year-old daughter in her vehicle.Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says deputy constables stopped Lashawnda Wright, 37, on Monday in the 8400 block of FM 1960, but she refused to identify herself.At one point, Wright allegedly hit the gas, leading deputy constables on a chase to the 8800 block of LeClaire Meadow Drive, where she was arrested.The constable's office did not say why she fled the scene, but did say they found her daughter in the back seat of the vehicle.Wright is facing a charge of evading arrest. She was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $2,500 bond.