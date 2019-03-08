CPD opens internal investigation into leaks in Jussie Smollett investigation

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have opened an internal investigation into leaks in the investigation of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's reported attack, police confirmed Thursday."I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation," Sergeant Rocco Alioto, a CPD spokesperson, said in a statement. "As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities."Police were investigating a report by Smollett that he was attacked in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Jan. 29. Smollett has since been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging incident.