u.s. & world

Coyote in New Hampshire strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle

This undated stock photo shows a wild coyote in Canada's Kluane National Park. (Shutterstock)

EXETER, N.H. -- A coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bit a woman and skirmished with a vehicle before being killed by a father defending his family on a walk on Monday, police said.

The Kensington Police Department believes the same coyote was responsible for attacking a vehicle on a roadway in Hampton Falls, biting a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington, and attacking a family on a walking trail in Exeter.

All three attacks were relatively close together and happened in little more than an hour, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said Monday.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the coyote when they got word that it had been killed.

"The coyote came out of the woods and grabbed a child by the jacket. The dad when into protection mode and strangled the coyote," Cain said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. The victims were being treated for rabies as a precaution.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshirewild animalscoyotesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with 12-hour days
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Wife accused of murder reportedly was 'infuriated'
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Show More
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News