Coyote scales 6-foot-tall fence before attacking dog

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Lucy, a 3-year-old miniature Schnauzer, is the worse for wear, but alive after a pre-dawn encounter with a coyote.

It happened in the Westheimer Lakes North subdivision in Katy, in the Cannon family's backyard.

Lucy had been let out in the fenced backyard around 3:30 Monday morning. Her owner said she had a stomach problem, and refused to come back inside.

A few minutes later, Simone Cannon said she heard a high-pitched scream.

"I ran outside, and I saw something scale over the fence, and Lucy came running to me," Simone said. "I took her inside and tried to dry her off, and she had blood on her neck."

What scaled the fence, Cannon realized, was a coyote that had gotten into the fenced backyard the same way. The fence is 6 feet high.

Lucy required a trip to an animal ER. There were deep puncture marks on the front of her neck.

EMBED More News Videos

Coyote attacks small 3-year-old dog



"The vet told me that if the coyote had her a few seconds longer she would be dead," Simone said. Her intervention made it drop the small dog.

Coyotes are native to Texas, and loss of habitat has brought them into populated areas like Cannon's subdivision.

"I didn't think they could jump tall fences, but I was wrong," Cannon said. "And I want people to know that even with a fence, they can get in if they want to."

From now on, she said Lucy won't be outside without a family escort.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyanimal attack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother killed while crossing SW Houston street after work
Pregnant teen shot twice in the stomach at car wash
Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward
Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school
Texans' Johnathan Joseph surprises HISD school teachers with shopping spree
Student tips off Katy ISD officials about threatening social post
Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall
Show More
'Pizzadilla' recipe video goes viral on social media
Astronaut's custody battle could set legal precedent in Texas
Astronaut's spouse 'frightened' over demands to see son
These homecoming mums are as big as Texas!
UH Coogs prep for prime time test against Oklahoma
More TOP STORIES News