Prosperity Bank invites you to Walk With Me benefiting Easter Seals

Walk With Me is a non-competitive 5K or shorter Family Fun Walk presented by Prosperity Bank, that benefits Easter Seals Greater Houston. Easter Seals Houston is dedicated to providing services for people of all ages with all types of disabilities. Join us for the 11th Annual Walk With Me at the Houston Zoo on Saturday, April 23, 2022!You are invited and encouraged to register today to support Easter Seals Houston by walking, volunteering or donating! Your gifts and time help to provide life-changing services, such as therapy, training, education and more, for thousands of children, adults and veterans with disabilities in the Greater Houston area each year. Easter Seals is one of the oldest and most efficient charities in Texas with $0.91 of every dollar going towards direct client services. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.