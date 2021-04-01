Prosperity Bank presents Walk With Me benefiting Easter Seals

Easter Seals: Walk With Me
Walk With Me is a non-competitive 5K or shorter Family Fun Walk presented by Prosperity Bank, that benefits Easter Seals Greater Houston, which provides services for people of all ages with all types of disabilities. This year's walk will be a hybrid event. Participants will have the option to participate virtually or in person at the Houston Zoo on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Choose your route and register today!
If you are unable to participate this year there is still a chance to help by donating. Your gift helps Easter Seals Greater Houston provide life-changing services, such as therapy, training, education and more, for thousands of children, adults and veterans with disabilities in the Greater Houston area each year. Easter Seals is one of the oldest and most efficient charities in Texas with $0.91 of every dollar going towards direct client services. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the law.
