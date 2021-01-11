COVID-19 vaccine

Plans could be revealed soon for 2 COVID-19 vaccine mega sites in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner could reveal more Monday about plans to open two COVID-19 vaccine mega sites in the Houston area.

You can watch Turner's briefing live in the video player above at 3 p.m. and on ABC13's free streaming apps. Follow this link for steps on how to download the apps.

The urgent need for mega sites comes as there is an increased demand for vaccines and calls to expedite the rollout process. However, there is a limited supply of vaccines available so far.

"Texas hospitals have received over 600,000 doses yet only about 100,000 vaccinated so far? These aren't bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon." Top Houston-area doctor gets blunt about slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Over the weekend, Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, became a vaccination site, but new appointment availabilities filled up in minutes.

All 1,000 new appointments at Minute Maid Park were filled shortly after they were added by the Houston Health Department for people who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B criteria.

Turner said at the time that a new shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Houston Health Department earlier than expected last week. Due to the delivery, 3,600 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, which is triple the number administered the previous Saturday at the Bayou City Event Center clinic.

Still, the operation at the sports landmark was only open to people who already had their appointments scheduled. It was not designated as a "vaccine mega site," the mayor clarified in a tweet.

On Saturday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX 18th District), said officials are scouting for mega sites, whether they are parking lots or college campuses.

Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams added there are plans to open two mega sites in Houston eventually. The Bayou City Event Center is likely one option, with a goal to open a second site on the north side.

The mayor has said his eventual goal is to deliver 10,000 vaccine doses a day.

On Sunday, Texas health officials released a list of coronavirus "vaccination hubs" that will receive the state's next shipment of vaccines.

The 28 hubs will get 158,825 doses of the vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across the state.

Hubs in Harris County are on the list.

As of Monday morning, the Houston Health Department sent out another reminder that its COVID-19 vaccine clinics are full and additional appointments are not being made at the time. The department plans to announce more vaccination opportunities at multi-service centers, health centers, community locations and mobile units as supply increases.





Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnercovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Gov. Abbott to tour COVID-19 vaccination site in Arlington
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Gov. Abbott to tour COVID-19 vaccination site in Arlington
Cold temperatures continue into the work week... warmup midweek
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
Show More
What social media, records reveal about those who stormed Capitol
Police preparing for pro-Trump rally at Twitter headquarters
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Veteran actor John Reilly dies at 86
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
More TOP STORIES News