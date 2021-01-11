Plans could be revealed soon for 2 COVID-19 vaccine mega sites in Houston

You can watch Turner's briefing live in the video player above at 3 p.m. and on ABC13's free streaming apps. Follow this link for steps on how to download the apps.
The urgent need for mega sites comes as there is an increased demand for vaccines and calls to expedite the rollout process. However, there is a limited supply of vaccines available so far.
"Texas hospitals have received over 600,000 doses yet only about 100,000 vaccinated so far? These aren't bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon." Top Houston-area doctor gets blunt about slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Over the weekend, Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, became a vaccination site, but new appointment availabilities filled up in minutes.
All 1,000 new appointments at Minute Maid Park were filled shortly after they were added by the Houston Health Department for people who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B criteria.
Turner said at the time that a new shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Houston Health Department earlier than expected last week. Due to the delivery, 3,600 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, which is triple the number administered the previous Saturday at the Bayou City Event Center clinic.
Still, the operation at the sports landmark was only open to people who already had their appointments scheduled. It was not designated as a "vaccine mega site," the mayor clarified in a tweet.
On Saturday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX 18th District), said officials are scouting for mega sites, whether they are parking lots or college campuses.
Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams added there are plans to open two mega sites in Houston eventually. The Bayou City Event Center is likely one option, with a goal to open a second site on the north side.
The mayor has said his eventual goal is to deliver 10,000 vaccine doses a day.
On Sunday, Texas health officials released a list of coronavirus "vaccination hubs" that will receive the state's next shipment of vaccines.
The 28 hubs will get 158,825 doses of the vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across the state.
Hubs in Harris County are on the list.
As of Monday morning, the Houston Health Department sent out another reminder that its COVID-19 vaccine clinics are full and additional appointments are not being made at the time. The department plans to announce more vaccination opportunities at multi-service centers, health centers, community locations and mobile units as supply increases.
REMINDER: Appts for our #COVID19 #vaccine clinics are currently full and additional appts are NOT being made at this time. We will announce more vaccination opportunities at multi-service centers, health centers, community locations and mobile units as supply increases. #hounews pic.twitter.com/3473Sw9xjb— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 11, 2021
