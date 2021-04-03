Experts say COVID-19 pandemic has caused mental fatigue

Self-care, self-care, self-care: It's something everyone needs to strive to do to give themselves a break. Options include practicing mindful meditation, meal-prepping to maintain a good diet, doing a hobby you enjoy, going on a vacation or staycation, taking a bath, playing with your kids or pets, going for a walk, or reading.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has us all stressed, and many people have reported severe mental fatigue over this past year.If you're one of those people that have been so stressed out that its hard for you to focus sometimes, mental health experts say you might be experiencing something called "cognitive dulling.""Everyone's feeling overwhelmed right now. Not only are we dealing with the actual virus, and the possibility of death and losing loved ones as well, but we're also dealing with all sorts of transitions," said Dr. Jennifer Bahrman with UT Health. "Like, we're having these Zoom calls now. People are still working from home, people's stress levels are just kind of through the roof at this point."Cognitive dulling is a form of mental fatigue that leads to difficulty concentrating, decreased productivity, and a decline in emotional and mental health, according to Bahrman. She said it's the result of our bodies being in "survival mode" for the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic and enduring heightened stress levels, changes in routine and environment, and fear of the future.Bahrman said the best way to combat cognitive dulling is to start with focusing on your self-care."Self-care. "That's going to be a huge one, and this day and age, it's almost like a taboo topic to talk about self-care. It's very individualized," she said. "So, for some people that can be something as simple as meditating or taking a bath or doing something that they find relaxing, but for others, self-care is going to be things like planning ahead, making sure that we're having as few decisions to have to make as possible."