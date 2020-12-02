COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine update: US adviser hopes for Pfizer approval by Dec. 10

WASHINGTON -- A leader of the Trump administration's effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine says he expects the Food and Drug Administration to soon authorize the use of a vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui says he hopes by Dec. 10 or 11, a Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S.

Slaoui told ABC's "Good Morning America" he "would expect the FDA to reach a similar conclusion" as British authorities did by approving emergency use of a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that's backed by rigorous science.



Slaoui is urging people to listen to the experts about taking the vaccine, look at the data and keep their minds open. He says "great science" allowed researchers to do discovery work "in weeks rather than in years."

Slaoui calls the vaccine "an insurance against this virus" and says it's "what will get us out of this pandemic."
