WATCH TODAY: California to talk county tier changes, COVID-19 vaccine update

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at noon Tuesday to give an update on county reopening tiers and the COVID-19 vaccine.
State data posted online Tuesday showed two counties changing tiers: Alpine and Trinity, both moving from red to orange.
All but four California counties are in the most restrictive purple tier.
Ghaly is also expected to give an update on California's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Frustrations have been mounting for weeks as eligible seniors struggle to secure a vaccine appointment and providers say they aren't receiving nearly enough doses to keep up with demand.
Ghaly will likely face questions about California's limited vaccine supply and other coronavirus issues at the noon press conference. We'll update this story as we learn more.
