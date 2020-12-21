COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine update: Mayor Turner will provide update on city's response to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Persse will give an update on COVID-19 cases and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The briefing comes just days before thousands of people are expected to gather together for the Christmas holidays.

Health care workers have already began to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and Monday president-elect Joe Biden received a vaccination.

Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to get a vaccine shot tomorrow, Dec. 22.

Abbott announced Monday that the public will be allowed back in the capitol on Jan. 4. That's roughly a week before the Texas Legislature reconvenes. The decision comes as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging to the highest levels since summer. Texas had more than 9,800 hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Sunday, the most since a deadly summer outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
