List of Texas hospitals getting COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday

The COVD vaccine will arrive in Texas within 48 hours & will be distributed immediately.



Texas is slated to receive more doses THIS MONTH than the total number of Texans who have tested positive for COVID.



Vaccines are voluntary, never forced.https://t.co/8NLDrWlKO9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 12, 2020

TEXAS (KTRK) -- The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive early next week in hospitals across the U.S., and in Texas, they're coming sooner than you think.The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, Dec. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then accepted a recommendation from an advisory committee for doses to be distributed to people ages 16 and older."Texas is slated to receive more doses THIS MONTH than the total number of Texans who have tested positive for COVID," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday.Many hospitals in Texas are set to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday and Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.Below is the list of hospitals:San Antonio: Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)Dallas: Methodist Dallas Medical CenterAustin: UTHealth Austin Dell Medical SchoolHouston: MD Anderson Cancer CenterAmarillo: Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center AmarilloCorpus Christi: Christus Spohn Health System ShorelineDallas: Parkland HospitalDallas: UT SouthwesternEdinburg: Doctors Hospital at RenaissanceEdinburg: UT Health RGV EdinburgEl Paso: University Medical Center El PasoFort Worth: Texas Health Resources Medical SupportGalveston: University of Texas Medical Branch HospitalHouston: Texas Children's Hospital MainHouston: LBJ HospitalHouston: CHI St. Luke's HealthHouston: Memorial Hermann Texas Medical CenterHouston: Houston Methodist HospitalHouston: Ben Taub General HospitalLubbock: Covenant Medical CenterSan Angelo: Shannon PharmacyTemple: Baylor Scott and White Medical CenterTyler: UT Health Science Center TylerAccording to health leaders in the state, healthcare providers or workers inside medical facilities, along with nursing home residents and staff, will be the first to get the vaccine.Shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 state locations, according to Operation Warp Speed officials."We have 18 clinics across the Harris Health system, most, if not all of them are now equipped with the deep freezer situation so that they can receive the vaccines," Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of the Harris Health System said. "When the amount of vaccine is adequate enough, we can start vaccinating our public."Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has prepared a plan for when the vaccine will be widely distributed to the community."When it does come time to for the wider community, we want to make sure that communities that have been impacted the most by COVID-19 are not on the back end of equity and distribution," Turner said.Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history -- but it also has global ramifications because it's a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.It offers the ability "in this situation where the pandemic is out of control, to bring hope to the people," Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, told The Associated Press.