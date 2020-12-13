COVID-19 vaccine

List of Texas hospitals getting COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday

TEXAS (KTRK) -- The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive early next week in hospitals across the U.S., and in Texas, they're coming sooner than you think.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, Dec. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then accepted a recommendation from an advisory committee for doses to be distributed to people ages 16 and older.

"Texas is slated to receive more doses THIS MONTH than the total number of Texans who have tested positive for COVID," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday.



Many hospitals in Texas are set to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday and Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Below is the list of hospitals:

Monday, Dec. 14
San Antonio: Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)
Dallas: Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Austin: UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School
Houston: MD Anderson Cancer Center

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Amarillo: Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo
Corpus Christi: Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline
Dallas: Parkland Hospital
Dallas: UT Southwestern

Edinburg: Doctors Hospital at Renaissance
Edinburg: UT Health RGV Edinburg
El Paso: University Medical Center El Paso
Fort Worth: Texas Health Resources Medical Support
Galveston: University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Houston: Texas Children's Hospital Main
Houston: LBJ Hospital
Houston: CHI St. Luke's Health
Houston: Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
Houston: Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston: Ben Taub General Hospital
Lubbock: Covenant Medical Center
San Angelo: Shannon Pharmacy

Temple: Baylor Scott and White Medical Center
Tyler: UT Health Science Center Tyler

According to health leaders in the state, healthcare providers or workers inside medical facilities, along with nursing home residents and staff, will be the first to get the vaccine.

Shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 state locations, according to Operation Warp Speed officials.

"We have 18 clinics across the Harris Health system, most, if not all of them are now equipped with the deep freezer situation so that they can receive the vaccines," Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of the Harris Health System said. "When the amount of vaccine is adequate enough, we can start vaccinating our public."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has prepared a plan for when the vaccine will be widely distributed to the community.

"When it does come time to for the wider community, we want to make sure that communities that have been impacted the most by COVID-19 are not on the back end of equity and distribution," Turner said.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history -- but it also has global ramifications because it's a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.

It offers the ability "in this situation where the pandemic is out of control, to bring hope to the people," Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
How Pfizer will distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston mayor describe next steps once vaccine arrives
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why all eyes will be on COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week
Cold front moves in bringing rain, cool temps, and gusty winds on Sunday
Man accused of shooting girlfriend at engagement party
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
Show More
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
HCSO looking for man wanted in fatal shooting of 33-year-old
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission
Generator catches fire at Cinco Ranch Jr. High
More TOP STORIES News