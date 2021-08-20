From free tuition to concert tickets, Texas colleges lure students and employees to get vaccinated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10957334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said while case numbers are improving, unvaccinated people are still suffering even though they didn't have to.

Percent of Texans fully vaccinated by age group

The percent of residents vaccinated by age shows which age groups have been vaccinated at higher rates. Texas' population skews younger - a little over half are between ages 12 and 49, and about 17% are under 12.

Note: Some dates are not shown because of discrepancies in the data on those days. As of Aug. 18, 0.01% of total people fully vaccinated do not have a known age.

Mandates not an option

"We're looking for touchdowns right now"

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas each day

As of Aug. 19, there are 2.9 million confirmed cases in 254 counties. The average number of cases reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. The number of new cases reported drops on weekends, when labs are less likely to report new data to the state.

Note: As of June 2021, Bexar County is only reporting new cases once a week, which may cause spikes in the data. Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

