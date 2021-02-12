How to make sure you don't get turned away from your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

You have a fever of 101 or greater

You are experiencing symptoms such as cough or a runny nose

You've been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days

If you want the COVID-19 vaccine and aren't in line to get it, there are still a number of vaccine trials going on. While it won't guarantee you get the vaccine right away, it could be an opportunity for you. The Houston Fights COVID website lists seven trials happening now, some of which involve kids.

The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people can skip COVID-19 quarantines.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Texas, 2.7 million people have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.With more doses arriving, ABC13 is taking a look at what you need to think about before getting your dose.Some people have gone to all the trouble of making an appointment and driving to the vaccine site, only to get turned away. We don't want that to happen to you!"We have had to turn some folks away," said Dr. Deepti Mishra, VP and CMO of Memorial Hermann Medical Group.Dr. Mishra has been working at multiple mass vaccination sites and is sharing everything you need to know.Something else you should consider, if you had COVID-19 before and had monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as a treatment, you will have to wait 90 days after that before getting the vaccine, Dr. Mishra said.She also said you can't get any other vaccines two weeks before or after."The CDC also recommends that you not get the COVID-19 vaccine if you've had any other vaccination in the previous two weeks, and then after you receive your COVID-19 vaccine, you wait another two weeks before you get another vaccine," she said.Once all these boxes have been checked off, there's one more thing you need to do before heading to your appointment."Previous to getting there, it's important that we are able to identify that you have an appointment. So you do need to bring a photo ID and also a print out or, on your phone, the confirmation you were provided when you registered," Dr. Mishra said.Once you arrive, you'll provide that information, get your dose, wait at least 15 minutes afterwards for observation, and then you're good to go. You don't even have to leave your car."Then you get to just drive off with a big smile on your face because you've received the vaccine," Dr. Mishra said.One more tip, Dr. Mishra says a lot of people show up early and end up having to wait. Memorial Hermann says if you have an appointment, there's a vaccine set aside for you, so you don't have to get their extra early.