COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations offered without an appointment at Houston church

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As people are waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, efforts continue to reach people in underserved neighborhoods, including areas here in southeast Texas.

A Houston vaccine site Saturday won't require and appointment. People can show up and register on-site.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson lee is hosting the site at Living Word Fellowship Church in the Acres Homes neighborhood in partnership with St. Joseph Hospital. The neighborhood outreach site is first come - first serve and 1,000 doses were expected to be given.

Living Word Fellowship Church
7350 West TC Jester
10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The clinic is for people 50 years or older, have a chronic health condition, or if they're an educator.

"Help is on the way," Jackson Lee said. "That's what this is about. Your federal government working for you, but it's also Dr. Cannon's and this great church, reaching out because he knew the desperation in around the surrounding area which includes up 290 and many of the apartments that are in this area."

RELATED: Memorial Hermann opens up vaccine slots to those 50 or older at its drive-thru clinic

An analysis by 13 Investigates found the more than 1 million Harris County residents live in vaccine deserts, otherwise known as neighborhoods without a vaccine provider. Those residents without a provider tend to have less access to the internet, less insurance coverage and make less money.

13 Investigates: Houston-area residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines

