City considers moving COVID-19 testing sites during peak summer heat

Outdoor testing sites like Delmar Stadium could be changing locations because of the extreme heat in order to help out front line healthcare workers who have to work in sometimes triple digit heat.
Keep in mind, these workers are covered head to toe in protective suits, working on the hot pavement.
Delmar Stadium, a Houston Health Department testing site, opened at 8 a.m. and plans to remain open until 3 p.m. or until the tests run out.
A heat advisory is issued for Friday from noon to 7 p.m., where ABC13 meteorologists say we could see "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees.
Healthcare workers could be working during those peak heat hours, which is concerning because we all know how intense it can get in Southeast Texas and we are in this weather now for the next several months.
There is now talk of re-locating outdoor testing sites into cooler places, or even changing the method of testing to help out healthcare workers during summer months.
"Over time you may see some shifts in the type of testing or the location of testings that we use, but that doesn't mean that the support for testing is going away," Chief W. Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management said. "In fact, today there are over 980 test sites across Texas for you to go get a COVID-19 test at. We have 33 of our mobile testing teams scattered across the state, but that 33 is a small portion of the 980 sites that are already out there."
Here are some general heath safety tips if you're going to be outside during heat advisories:
- Remember to drink and carry a lot of water with you at all times
- Avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat time
- Dress for the weather
- Wear sunscreen
- Bring pets inside, give them lots of water and be mindful of concrete temperature when taking them on walks
