Free at-home COVID rapid tests: What to know about Biden's plan to deliver 500 million kits

Does the government have the tests?

When will the tests be delivered?

My drugstore doesn't have any tests. How can I get a free kit from the government?

EMBED >More News Videos The omicron surge is piling up new coronavirus cases throughout the holidays as some agencies report a striking increase in children being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Which home test will I get?

Will I be limited to one test or can I request multiple?

Why is Biden buying these tests kits?

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the transmissibility of the omicron variant and when he expects this current COVID surge of infections to peak.

How much will the program cost?

Is there another way to get a test kit for free?

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.Not yet. As of this week, the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services were "executing on what's called an 'accelerated emergency contract,'" the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said. The contract is expected to be signed soon.The first delivery is expected in early January. All 500 million kits will not arrive at the same time but instead will be delivered in batches.You'll go to a new government website to request a kit, but the site won't be functional until after the first batch of test kits have been delivered, Psaki said. She said the process was being handled that way to avoid creating more confusion for the public. But the idea is that anyone who wants a test kit would log onto this website to request one."We're obviously not going to put the website up until there are tests available," Psaki said.It's unclear. But Psaki noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved several different brands of rapid home tests that are currently on the market.To be determined, Psaki said.It represents an acknowledgment by the president that the administration needs to do more to increase access to COVID-19 testing, which is an important tool to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.In cases where infected people show symptoms or not, testing is the only way to find out if they have the virus so they can avoid being out and about and potentially spreading the disease.But demand for test kits soared as the holidays neared and people grew eager to test themselves and their families before traveling and as the easily transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly in just a few weeks to become the dominant strain in the U.S.Biden's promise of 500 million test kits is in addition to the administration's earlier pledge to send 50 million rapid tests to community health centers across the country.The purchase will be paid for with money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law in March, the White House said. The exact cost will be known soon.Biden said in a speech Tuesday that, starting in January, private insurers will cover the cost of at-home testing. So people will have the option of buying tests at a store or online and then seeking reimbursement from their health insurance provider.The government will also provide access to free at-home tests for people who may not have health insurance, Biden said.