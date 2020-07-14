Family & Parenting

Florida woman takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A woman in Florida got a new job as a dishwasher at a long-term care facility just so she can see her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary and Steve Daniel have been married for 24 years.

Steve is fighting Alzheimer's disease and lives in a memory care facility full-time.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility is not accepting visitors, so the couple had not seen each other in more than three months.

Mary was willing to do whatever it took to be with her husband.

"He saw me and said 'Mary' and we hugged and just like how I thought it would be just a hold him again after 114 days is just an amazing, amazing feeling," Mary said.

Management told her when she is done with her part-time shift, she is welcome to visit her husband.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridanursing homeabc7ny instagramcoronaviruslovemarriageu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicalzheimer's diseasecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
Military medical reinforcements arrive to fight COVID-19 surge
Texas GOP's votes to hold virtual state convention
13 Investigates survey shows back to school in flux for millions
SPONSORED: Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
St. Arnold's says 75 could lose jobs after Abbott's order
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Show More
Harris County Small business grant program restarted
Harris County healthcare system coming under strain
Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online
Judge Hidalgo issues warning as COVID-19 ICU numbers increase
COVID-19 testing site opens to help East End's Hispanic community
More TOP STORIES News