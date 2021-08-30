Houston-area schools report more than 10,500 active COVID cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10978342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's six previous pediatric deaths all had underlying health conditions. The child or teen, who was not vaccinated, died in late July.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into a new week, there are still more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area schools.Tomball and New Caney ISD have the most cases based on their student population.Conroe ISD also remains near the top of the list when it come to most active cases per enrollment. Conroe ISD has 1,725 active cases, the most in our region.The data comes from COVID dashboards from 33 Houston-area school districts.