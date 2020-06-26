Houston's COVID-19 crisis: Mayor gives update on city's response

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is addressing the city's concerns about the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations today.COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar Marvin Odum will join Turner, along with Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse, Fire Chief Sam Pena, and Police Chief Art Acevedo.The news conference comes hours after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order stating that bars and similar businesses that receive more than 51% of their gross revenue from alcoholic beverage sales had to close by noon on Friday. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.The new orders were issued Friday, a day after Abbott ordered hospitals in the state's largest metros to stop all elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.The order also requires restaurants to hold capacity at 50% beginning Monday, but they can remain open for dine-in service.He also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.Turner said the city of Houston added nearly 1,000 new cases on Thursday, with four additional deaths.On Thursday, Abbott announced the state was putting a pause on any future reopening plans, though none were scheduled and the announcement did not affect businesses that were already allowed to reopen. Earlier in the day, Abbott sought to free up hospital space for coronavirus patients by banning elective surgeries in four of the state's biggest counties: Bexar, Travis, Dallas and Harris.Texas saw another record number of new cases Thursday - 5,996 - as well as hospitalizations - 4,739. The hospitalization number set a record for the 14th straight day.