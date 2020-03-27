Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus weeks after stars test positive

All Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health after completing their respective periods of isolation and quarantine following exposure to the coronavirus, according to a team official.More than two weeks ago, Jazz center Rudy Gobert was one of three NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, prompting the NBA to suspend play.One day later, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, though he told ABC's "Good Morning America" on March 16 that he showed no symptoms of being sick before testing positive and had continued to have no signs of illness since going into isolation.The Jazz will continue to practice social distancing and limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities, in accordance recommendations from the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The players and staff no longer pose a risk of infection to others, regardless of prior testing status, according to the Utah Department of Health.