More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Houston

.@HoustonHealth reports 1,060 new cases of #COVID19 today, bringing #Houston’s total to 25,396.



Unfortunately, our city's death count increased by five to 244.



We all can play a part in combating #COVIDー19. I ask Houstonians to mask up and engage in proper hygiene measures. pic.twitter.com/gqQOmeL4II — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Texas heading toward a massive outbreak, Houston is now reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths and more than 1,000 new cases.The 1,060 new COVID-19 cases brought Houston's total to 25,396.The five new deaths brought the city's total to 244. The new deaths included a Black woman in her 70s, two Hispanic men in their 60s, and two white women in their 90s, all with underlying health conditions.In the midst of a clear upward trend involving cases and hospitalizations, Turner pleaded with Houstonians to wear masks and practice social distancing.Last week, Turner called for a crackdown on mask and occupancy violations, going as far as starting a "COVID-19 Accountability Wall" to identify non-compliant businesses.