coronavirus texas

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Texas heading toward a massive outbreak, Houston is now reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths and more than 1,000 new cases.

The 1,060 new COVID-19 cases brought Houston's total to 25,396.

The five new deaths brought the city's total to 244. The new deaths included a Black woman in her 70s, two Hispanic men in their 60s, and two white women in their 90s, all with underlying health conditions.



In the midst of a clear upward trend involving cases and hospitalizations, Turner pleaded with Houstonians to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Last week, Turner called for a crackdown on mask and occupancy violations, going as far as starting a "COVID-19 Accountability Wall" to identify non-compliant businesses.

SEE MORE: Mayor Turner announces 3 businesses on 'COVID-19 Accountability Wall' after ignoring shutdown order

The video above is from a previous post.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus deathscoronavirus testinghouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
TEA says students should be able to go to school this fall
Every Kemah officer, except 1, tests negative for COVID-19
Now you can make DPS appointments on Saturdays
Nearly 6,300 Texas companies got PPP loans of more than $1M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TEA says students should be able to go to school this fall
Man who was shot by deputies suffered from PTSD, family says
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone?
Major crash blocks multiple mainlanes of Eastex Fwy
Rickey Smiley's daughter lucky to be alive after shooting
Every Kemah officer, except 1, tests negative for COVID-19
Show More
Scattered rain possible through Wednesday
Texas overpaid $32M in unemployment and wants it back
Houston company needs volunteers for COVID vaccine trial
Texas City businesses are working together to survive the pandemic
Equusearch asking for help finding missing 29-year-old
More TOP STORIES News