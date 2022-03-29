FDA expected to authorize 2nd booster shot for Americans over 50

WASHINGTON -- As soon as Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 booster shots for Americans over 50 years old, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.The officials stressed that the details are still under discussion and could change in the next few days.After FDA's expected authorization early this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will give guidance on how to implement it in pharmacies and doctors offices around the country, as the process has gone throughout the pandemic."While we have limited information about the value of a second booster, what we do know is that a surge is likely to come, and it's better to plan ahead and get vaccinated ahead of a major surge," said epidemiologist John Brownstein of Boston Children's Hospital."We're likely heading to a place where we all end up getting that fourth shot."Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he would not be surprised if "intermittent" COVID-19 boosting becomes the norm."I would not be surprised, even though there's no guarantee, that we would require an intermittent boosting, somewhat similar to what we see about the requirement of a flu shot each year," Fauci said during an appearance on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' program.Fauci reiterated that officials in the U.S. continue to monitor whether the nation could follow a similar upward trend as in the U.K., as the presence of the omicron subvariant, BA.2, continues to grow domestically and internationally.The U.S. does have the funds to supply everyone over 50 years old with a booster shot this spring, Health and Human Services leaders told ABC News.This confirmation in light of the news that all Americans over 50 are expected to soon be eligible for boosters, but that Congressional funding remains at a stalemate.Previously, the administration had said they had the funds for seniors, but hadn't specified an age."If the current recommendation in front of FDA for boosters for 50 and older is authorized, and if CDC recommends that, we anticipate having enough current doses on hand right now. What worries us is if we look farther down," said Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS.If the US needs a variant specific vaccine in a few months, "that would be quite a bit more expensive. And we don't have those doses on hand. Nor do we currently have the funding to cover those doses," she said.