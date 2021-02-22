Federal mega vaccine site set to open at NRG Park, serving 6,000 a day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are among the 300,000 people who are signed up and waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine from Harris County, your chances of getting a shot have greatly improved.On Monday afternoon, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, FEMA regional director Tony Robinson and other local authorities unveiled the details of the federally-supported, state-managed COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.Since its announcement a few weeks ago, workers have been building the temporary mass vaccination facility. It will be a drive-through facility in the Yellow Lot at NRG Park.A limited number of doses are expected to be provided as part of a soft launch on Tuesday, with the site expected to get fully online by Wednesday. The plan is to serve 6,000 people per day, seven days a week. It will then transition into second doses in three weeks.Organizers say at a minimum, the federal site is expected to vaccinate 142,000 people. That's in addition to the county, city, hospital and pharmacy vaccinations that continue to be underway.FEMA is using the waitlist from Harris County and the city of Houston. Individuals are being contacted for appointments.To join the wait list for the city of Houston, visit their website atHarris County's wait list can be reached at