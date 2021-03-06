COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor who lost wife to COVID-19 now determined to fight back

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Getting thousands of people vaccinated in a day at one location is a huge undertaking.

Walter Hall Park in League City has become one of those sites in Galveston County.

On Friday, they were slated to vaccinate 3,000 people. It's part of a large effort by Galveston County, the county health district and the University of Texas Medical Branch.

One of UTMB's doctors, Dr. Janak Patel, has been a part of making all of it happen.

SEE ALSO: Small clinics and churches work to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in vulnerable communities

"It's a drive-thru program, and we've had it for almost two months now," said Patel.

However, for Dr. Patel, the vaccine has become personal.

"I have a passion around this vaccination program," said Patel. "I know it saves lives."

From the onset of COVID-19, his wife, Nisha, was giving back to those on the front lines.

SEE ALSO: Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is supposed to be free for everyone with "no out-of-pocket cost" for patients, but two Houstonians said they were asked to pay for the vaccine at a West Houston clinic.



"During the initial stage of the COVID-19 crisis, as a lot of health care workers were working around the clock," he said. "She was cooking meals and delivering them at hospitals at well."

Then, his wife of 38 years got COVID-19 and sadly didn't make it.

"I watched everyone struggle to give her the best care possible, and like many others, she succumbed to it," said Patel. "It gave me extra meaning in terms of my work in the fight against COVID-19."

It's why Patel is motivated to continue doing what he does today.

He's determined to help others fight this virus that he said has taken from so many.

"Her life has given me extra meaning," said Patel.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustongalveston countygalvestonhealthvaccinescovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinetexas faces of covid 19covid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
This Harris Co. city just got its 1st 200 vaccine doses
HISD town hall hopes to dispel vaccine myths for teachers
Bank of America offering PTO for employees to get vaccine
Detroit mayor says city intends to distribute J&J vaccines after calling others better
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured in natural gas explosion in Klein area, authorities say
2 ramps being torn down this weekend may cause backups
FBI arrests 4th person from Houston in Capitol attack
Good Samaritan's family fears loved one's killer may walk free
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
It's going to be drier and cooler for the weekend
Show More
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
This Harris Co. city just got its 1st 200 vaccine doses
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
Instagram sensation Lyric Chanel dies after cancer battle
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
More TOP STORIES News